Warmer weather ahead of rain on the way

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly sunny, high 73

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 49

Monday: Rain late, high 75

Tuesday: Morning showers, cooler, high 60

Wednesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, high 62

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 65

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

Today, we’re going to be watching for more cloud cover and even the chance for a few straight showers down to the south and east. These showers are actually remnants of a tropical storm and will continue to be providing some heavy rainfall across states like West Virginia.

Thanks for the clouds, we’re 10 to 20° on the warmer side compared to yesterday. Cloud cover through the day however will prevent a major warm-up. However, we will still be nearly 10° above normal and reach a high in the low to mid 70s.

The warming trend will continue on Monday ahead of a cold front. This front will bring in rain showers starting Monday afternoon, through Monday night and even into the Tuesday morning.

Once showers wrap up on Tuesday morning, we will see a big drop in temperature. Tuesday will only reach near 60°, which is only about 5° below normal.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend!

-Liz