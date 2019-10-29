Warmer today, wet weather for Halloween

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Increasing clouds, mild. High 69

Tonight: Cloudy, mild. Low 49

Wednesday: Showers moving in, mild. High 68(58)

Halloween: Rainy, becoming very windy, chance of thunder. 67(43)

Friday: Isolated a.m. showers, partly sunny, breezy and cooler. 48(32)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A cold front will make its way into the state by early this afternoon. As it moves from northwest to southeast a few spotty or isolated showers may develop mainly before the front makes it into Central Ohio. In the southerly flow afternoon temperatures will rise to near 70. The front stalls southeast of the I-70 corridor and will remain mostly dry. Lows will be around 40 in the morning.



Rain showers will move into the state in the afternoon tomorrow focusing on the nearly stalled boundary to the southeast. A much stronger front will push into the region on Thursday. With that it will be rainy and windy with a chance of thunder right into the evening and Trick or Treat hours.

It will dry out Friday with leftover showers in the morning and strong winds on the backside of retreating low pressure.



Have A Great Day!

-Bob