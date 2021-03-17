Warmer today, rain with a chance of storms tomorrow

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Patchy fog early, mostly sunny and warm. High 63

Tonight: Rain, thunderstorm possible. Low 50

Thursday: Rain, thunderstorm possible. High 56

Friday: Sunshine, breezy and cool. High 46 (36)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 53(25)

Sunday: Sunny. High 60 (32)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

It will stay dry with partly to mostly sunny skies today for St. Patrick’s Day. High temperature will be in the low to mid-60s, a very pleasant afternoon in Central Ohio.

The next weather system is moving into the Mississippi Valley today with strong to severe storms likely. The rain from this system will begin to move into Ohio tonight. Tomorrow will be the wettest day this week.

Early tomorrow there could be a mix of rain and snow to the north, but most of the precipitation will be rain. The system will also come with gusty winds primarily north of I-70 and near and northwest of I-71. There will also be enough instability to produce thunderstorms. There will be a risk of severe storms from the I-70 corridor to southern Ohio tomorrow. The higher risk will be south.

After that rain moves out by early Friday the first calendar weekend of spring will be dry and sunny. Highs will be in the 50s Saturday and around 60 Sunday.

Next week will start out sunny and warm with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Happy Hump Day!

-Bob