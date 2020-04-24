Warmer start to the weekend, but rain & cooler weather returns

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 47

Saturday: Clouds increase quick, rain later, some rumbles, high 66

Sunday: Rain showers on and off, cool, highs 54

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 61

Tuesday: Rain and storms late, high 64

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It turned out to be a nice day today with sunshine mixed with clouds later today, and temps that climbed back close to normal in the middle 60s. Tonight clouds will be scattered and temps will drop back to the lower 50s late.

Saturday will start off partly cloudy in the morning, but clouds will increase quickly with temps pushing back into the middle 60s during the day. We will see rain showers moving back into our area later in the day. Expect scattered showers and storms Saturday evening with temps falling into the lower 50s.

Sunday will see rain showers again with a cool and breezy day with temps only topping off in the middle 50s. We will see drying conditions on Sunday night with skies clearing on Monday with highs in the lower 60s.

We will see sunshine to start the day on Tuesday, but another system heading our way and this will give us a chance of showers and storms late in the day as the front moves in with highs in the middle 60s. Wednesday looks to be a wetter day with storms and highs again the middle 60s.

That cold front will finally push through and northeast of our area on Thursday ending rain chances early with highs in the lower 60s. More sunshine and clearing skies expected on Friday with highs in the upper 60s close to 70.

-Dave