Weather Alert Day Saturday

A chilly week will end on a mild note, with temperatures rebounding into the 50s. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with showers developing late in the day and lingering through the evening.

A strong storm developing over the southern Plains will intensify rapidly in the Midwest, moving through the Great Lakes Saturday. Winds will increase from the southwest, bringing more moisture Friday night and scattered showers

A cold front will move through central Ohio midday on Saturday, preceded gusty rain and isolated thunderstorms. With considerable wind energy, damaging winds are possible with any line of showers and storms early Saturday. Temperatures will peak in the morning in the balmy low 60s, then fall back into the upper 30s later in the afternoon, with strong northwest winds gusting over 40 mph.

High pressure will calm things down Sunday and Monday, with fair skies and seasonal temperatures. Next week looks to be very mild and dry until a cold front arrives Thursday.

Sunday will be breezy and mild, thanks to an approaching frontal system, with highs in the mid-50s, and still rising through evening. Clouds will thicken up and rain moves in by evening and stays through early Monday. Sunday night. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s.

FORECAST

Friday: Clouds thicken, breezy, mild, evening showers. High 55

Tonight: Windy, mild, showers late, temperatures rising to 61

Saturday: Rain, wind in the morning/midday, very mild, colder later, strong winds. High 63, falling to 39

Sunday: Sunny, seasonal. High 46 (29)

Monday: Sunshine. High 51 (30)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 54 (34)

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, mild. High 59 (45)

Thursday: Showers likely. High 54 (44)

