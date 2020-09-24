Warmer days and nights as we head into the weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, warm. High 79

Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild. Low 57

Friday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 80

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm and humid. 59/83

Sunday: Partly cloudy, showers later. 64/79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Like yesterday the temperature will take a pretty big leap from the 50s early to the 70s by noon. High pressure southeast and a disturbance lifting through the Ohio Valley will give us an afternoon high above average in the upper 70s.

Tonight more clouds will move in with a southerly breeze. Temperatures will only fall into the mid to upper 50s by daybreak.

The next few days will be gradually warmer with highs above average. The trade-off will be the likelihood of deeper moisture from remnants of TD Beta spilling into the region later this weekend.

Meanwhile the warm up will continue with temperatures above normal through the weekend. Saturday looks like the warmest day with a high in the low 80s.

It will be a bit more humid by the Saturday but the first slight chance of showers will be late Sunday into Sunday night. The likelihood of rain will be higher on Tuesday when it starts to cool down again. Highs will be below normal, in the 60s by Tuesday.

I hope you have a great day!!

-Bob