Warmer & brighter forecast into the first April weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 35

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 62

Saturday: Some clouds, high 65

Saturday: Isolated showers, partly sunny, high 64

Monday: Mixed clouds, showers at night, high 69

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

We have had a much nicer day today with sunshine bringing temps back to the upper 50s to lower 60s. Skies will continue to clear overnight tonight which will drop temps back into the middle 30s to start the day on Friday.

Friday will see more sunshine early, more clouds late in the day on Friday, with highs back into the lower 60s. Saturday will start off cool again with temps in the upper 30s early, and climbing to the middle 60s during the day.

Saturday night we are going to have a weak boundary pushing into our area, and this will bring a chance of showers overnight, and keep that slight chance of showers into the forecast on Sunday mainly in the first half of the day with highs on Sunday still in the middle 60s.

Monday that boundary will push east, so we will see a lull in the action with a mix of clouds and highs back into the upper 60s. Monday night we will have a chance of showers moving back in with temps in the lower 50s.

Tuesday will be a warmer day as a warm front lifts north and temps push into the lower 70s with a chance of a few pop-ups. We will have better chances of rain and storms on Wednesday with a cold front pushing through our area with highs again in the lower 70s.

We will see clearing skies next Thursday with highs a bit cooler, but nice in the lower 60s.

-Dave