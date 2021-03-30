Warmer and breezy today before rain and cooler weather

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, warmer and breezy. High 70

Tonight: Showers late, breezy. Low 45

Wednesday: Rain, breezy, falling temps. High 53

Thursday: Sunshine, windy and colder. High 36 (27)

Friday: Sunny, chilly. High 48 (24)

Saturday: Sunny, mild. High 61 (31)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Today the March weather roller coaster ride begins. It will be breezy with high level clouds on the increase. South winds will also increase to 15-20 miles per hour with gusts between 25 and 35. With the warm and breezy conditions afternoon highs will rise to the upper 60s and low 70s.

A cold front will move into the region from the west tonight. With increasing low level moisture transport ahead of the front widespread rain showers will develop after midnight. Light and steady rain will be likely through tomorrow morning. A tenth to a quarter inch of rain is likely with higher totals in south and southeastern Ohio.

It will be breezy with only a slight chance of showers in the afternoon after the front moves out of the state tomorrow. The high will only be in the low to mid 50s.

Tomorrow night will be breezy and much colder with lows dipping into the low to mid 20s in the wake of the cold front. And then… April Fool’s!! Leftover rain showers may mix with flurries mainly east before daybreak. Any accumulations will total less than a half inch. We have never had a March with no snow, at least not since records have been kept starting in the 1800s. We have had trace amounts before, but never no snow. So if we make it to midnight tomorrow night with none that will be a record.

Thursday high pressure will begin to move into the region from the west. It will be sunny with chilly highs in only in the 30s. Good Friday will be sunny and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. The weekend looks sunny with highs in the 60s. The high will be in the upper 60s Easter Day.

Happy Tuesday!

-Bob