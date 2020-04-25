Warm with showers later today, cooler and windy tomorrow

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, milder, chance of late afternoon showers. High 66

Tonight: Rainy night, thunder south. Low 50

Sunday: Rain changing to showers, windy. High 54

Monday: Mostly sunny. 42/58

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. 43/65

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Weak high pressure over the region will give way to low pressure approaching from the southwest. Expect an increasingly cloudy sky and a northeast breeze around 10 miles per hour. Yesterday’s high was in the mid-60s, one off the “normal” high. Today we should make it into that same neighborhood.

Tonight the approaching low pressure center will slide right across the southern part of the state around the Ohio River. Rain will move into Central Ohio by this evening and stay around all night. Rain will be heavier at times with totals between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. There is a chance of thunderstorms south as well.

Tomorrow rain sticks around but the showers won’t be as heavy. Another half-inch of rain is possible. Winds will pick up behind the departing low. Winds will be around 7-16 miles an hour with some gusts in the 30 mph range.

Monday will be sunny with a high in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be cloudy as the next system comes our way. It will bring showers Tuesday night and showers and storms Wednesday.

Have A Great Saturday!!

-Bob