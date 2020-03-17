Warm, wet weather ends winter and begins spring

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Patchy drizzle this morning, mostly cloudy. High 52

Tonight: Partly cloudy, light wind. Low 34

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, afternoon rain, thunder possible. High 59

Thursday: Rain and showers, warmer. 56/69

Friday: Showers, breezy, chance of thunder. 62/67

Saturday: Clearing, cool. 32/40

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

By early afternoon we will see skies starting to clear from north to south. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny as high pressure builds into the region. High temperatures will range from the low to mid-50s

The center of high will slide across northern Ohio from west to east tonight so skies will clear temporarily. More high clouds will spread across Central Ohio from the south as high pressure departs to the east. The morning low will be around 35.

A large area of showers and possibly embedded thunderstorms will move into the state from the west tomorrow afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times then become lighter tomorrow night.

Thursday a warm front will lift across Central Ohio up towards Lake Erie. In its wake, even with more rain, temperatures will rise into the mid to upper-60s.

Friday a cold front will be dragged across the state by low pressure zooming north of New England. Showers will enter and depart the state in the morning. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

I hope you have a great Tuesday!

-Bob