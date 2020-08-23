Warm weekend, widely scattered afternoon storms

Another day with a mix of sun and clouds, and a few mid-afternoon showers and storms scattered across the state that will dissipate by sunset. A weakening upper low and a few impulses will linger through Monday and bring another chance for a passing shower or storm tomorrow.

High temperatures will reach the mid-80 to upper 80s, with higher readings across the northwest where more sunshine is expected. A cold front will dip down across the Great Lakes into northeastern Ohio Tuesday and could spark a storm, with the best chance in the northern counties east to the Atlantic Coast.

A heat ridge will expand midweek, bringing muggy weather and highs in the low 90s, with uncomfortable heat indices. A flow of tropical moisture from the remnants of two Gulf storms will bring a few late storms Thursday, and a better chance for some rain on Friday. Clearing will follow next weekend with lower humidity.

Sunday: Mix clouds and sun, few showers, storms. High 85 Tonight: Spotty shower early, partly cloudy. Low 68
Monday: Partly sunny, sticky, stray storm, High 88
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid, storm north. High 91 (69)
Wednesday: Mainly sunny, hot. High 92 (69)
Thursday: Partly sunny, few pop-ups. High 90 (71)
Friday: Cloudy, showers, storms. High 86 (70)
Saturday: Partly sunny, possible shower. High 82 (64)

