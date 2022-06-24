Seasonable temperatures and low humidity prevail, as high pressure over the upper Ohio Valley provides lots of sunshine.

After another comfortable night, with lows near 60, the heat is back on this weekend as winds shift to the south, pushing temperatures to 90 degrees Saturday afternoon. A cold front will interact with increasing humidity Sunday, triggering late day showers and storms.

Behind the cold front, the weather will cool down to more seasonal levels early next week, before heat and humidity return approaching the holiday weekend.

Forecast

Friday: Warm sunshine. High 86

Tonight: Clear. mild. Low 63

Saturday: Sunny, hot. High 90

Sunday: Partly sunny, few storms p.m. High 89 (72)

Monday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High 76 (61)

Tuesday: Sunny, seasonal. High 79 (54)

Wednesday: Sunny, warm. High 86 (58)

Thursday: Sunny, hot. High 91 (63)

Red, White & Boom!: Warm, sticky, pop-up storms p.m. High 90 (72)