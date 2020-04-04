Warm weekend, showers return

A FROST ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 THIS MORNING FOR PERRY, MORGAN, AND ATHENS COUNTIES. UNCOVERED SENSITIVE OUTDOORS PLANTS AND VEGETATION COULD BE KILLED BY FROST.

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Sunny start, increasing clouds, warm afternoon. High 67

Tonight: Scattered light showers late. Low 47

Sunday: Partly sunny, isolated showers possible. High 65

Monday: Partly sunny, stray shower. High 66

Tuesday: Showers, pop-up storms. High 71

Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms. High 68

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

After a cold start with patchy frost, mainly southeast of Columbus, it will warm up quite a bit today. Weak surface low pressure and a lackluster cold front will move into Central Ohio from the west. The skies will become cloudier but the front won’t actually reach the I-71 corridor until around sunset. Temperatures will soar back into the mid-upper 60s for today’s highs.

Isolated to scattered showers will develop behind the front but only meager amounts of rain, less than a tenth of an inch. It will be chilly again in the morning but with the clouds acting as a blanket temperatures will bottom out in the 40s, not the 30s.

There could be leftover or spotty showers early tomorrow but it appears most of the rain will have moved out. A little afternoon sun will try to break through the clouds and the high will be in the mid-60s again.

Monday will be a dry day with partly sunny skies and highs in the 60s. Tuesday looks like it will be the warmest day with a high near 70 and pop-up storms. A cold front will bring more storms Wednesday.

Have A Great Saturday

-Bob