Warm weekend, more humid

Fair weather clouds and a warm southwest wind circulating around high pressure in the Southeast provided perfect weather for the first weekend of the Ohio State Fair!

​An isolated shower or two popped up with higher humidity, and a few more will develop Monday afternoon as the humidity ramps up a bit and a cold front begins to dip south across the Great Lakes. The few showers and storms will affect areas mainly west of I-71 later in the evening but lose steam around sunset, with widely scattered coverage. Expect another day with temperatures approaching 90 degrees, and a mix of sun and clouds.

​Showers and storms are likely on Tuesday with the passing cold front that will bring in slightly cooler and less humid conditions the remainder of the week, High pressure will build southward from the western Great Lakes, with a northwesterly flow Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Sunday: Mainly sunny, breezy, warm and sticky. High 88

Tonight: Patchy clouds. Low 70

Monday: Partly sunny, hot, humid, late storm. High 88

Tuesday: Scattered showers, storms. High 83 (72)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, less humid. High 85 (67)

Thursday: Sunny. High 85 (64)

Friday: Sunny. High 86 (64)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 87 (66)

Have a great evening! -Ben