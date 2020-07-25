Warm weekend, little less humid

The combination of heat and humidity has made for an unusually hot and steamy July (8th warmest), with 17 days of 90-degree heat through July 25. The humidity is a little lower this weekend with high pressure building down from the Great Lakes bringing a light northerly flow. Highs will top out in the upper 80s, touching 90 in the city.

A cold front in the western High Plains will swing east early next week, bringing scattered storms late on Monday. The front may stall near the Ohio River Tuesday, keeping a lingering chance of showers in southern Ohio for a time, but eventually drier and a little cooler air will filter in by midweek.

Forecast

Saturday: Sun and passing clouds, very warm. High 89 Tonight: Mostly clear, Low 70 Sunday: Mostly sunny, heating up. High 90

Monday: Partly sunny, scattered storms p.m., steamy. High 91 (73)

Tuesday: Showers south, becoming partly sunny. High 86 (70)

Wednesday: Sunny, less humid. High 86 (65)

Thursday: Partly sunny, shower. High 85 (66)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 85 (67) Saturday: Partly sunny. High 84 (66)

Have a good weekend! -Ben