Warm weekend, humidity increasing, with pop-up storms this week

High pressure has drifted southeast of the Ohio Valley, bringing plenty of sunshine and a return flow from south, resulting in warmer and a little more humid conditions. Highs will be in the upper 80s the next several days.

A series of disturbances will move through a westerly flow and interact with increasing moisture and a cold front to trigger a few bands of showers and thunderstorms the next several days.

The boundary will eventually stall over the southern part of the region, so pop-up storms will be around much of the week.

The weather will remain unsettled into next weekend, with impulses rippling east with pockets of showers and storms. Temperatures will be seasonally warm, with highs in the mid-80s, but the night will be on the muggy side.

Forecast

Sunday: Sunny, warm. High 88

Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 68

Monday: Partly sunny, warm, few storms p.m.. High 89 (68)

Tuesday: Mix clouds and sun, scattered showers, storms. High 86 (71)

Wednesday: More clouds, showers, storms. High 86 (70)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, pop-ups. High 85 (68)

Friday: Partly sunny, stray showers. High 86 (67)

Saturday: Partly sunny, showers, storms. High 86 (68)