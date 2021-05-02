Warm weekend gives way to May showers, storms

High pressure along the Mid-Atlantic coast brought a warm southwest wind and temperatures near 80 degrees. High clouds overspread the state in advance of low pressure moving north from Texas.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will develop Monday with the weakening disturbance and plenty of Gulf moisture. There will be a break in the showers later in the day, but clouds will linger, holding readings to the low 70s.

A system in the Midwest will bring increasing rain and scattered storms late Monday night and Tuesday, with a few strong storms in the afternoon, as temperatures warm into the upper 70s. Cooler air will arrive behind the front Tuesday night and Wednesday, with rain tapering off early in the day.

Another upper-level wave will bring showers later Thursday, as low pressure develops across the South and moves up the East Coast Friday. The flow around the storm will be quite cool, with showers lingering Friday and temperatures in the 50s. Drier weather returns Saturday, with temperatures still running well below the normal high of 70 degrees.

