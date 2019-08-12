Warm Up Today, Storms Tonight And Tomorrow

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, humid, hot afternoon.High 88

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight, muggy. Low 71

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High 86

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. 84(67)

Thursday: Sunny, pleasant. 82(64)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy today thanks to clouds from a weakening convective system to the west. The region will stay mainly stable during the day. Afternoon highs should be about five degrees above yesterday, into the upper 80s.

Tonight a weakened warm front will lift across the region. That front, along with more unstable air, will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms with a marginal risk of stronger storms late tonight/early tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will be in the muggy low 70s.



Showers and thunderstorms will be likely tomorrow. The marginal risk for stronger storms will shift to mainly south and southeast of I-70. Highs will try to climb into the upper 80s again. That would mean heat indices in the low to mid 90s.

Thunderstorm activity will diminish quickly tomorrow night with the possible exception of isolated storms in eastern Ohio Wednesday and Thursday.

Enjoy Your Day!

-Bob