Warm, Unsettled Mid-Week

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, chance of afternoon showers and storms.High 87

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, warm. Low 68

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High 85

Thursday: Mostly sunny, chance of afternoon thunderstorms. 87(68)

Friday: Mostly sunny. 83(65)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Upper level disturbances moving across the area will keep our weather unsettled the next couple of days. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms, mainly north, will be the first results. Isolated strong or severe storms, with damaging winds, will be possible today and tonight. Heavy rainfall will have the potential to cause isolated flooding. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight’s low will be around 68.



Showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front will move into the region from the northwest tomorrow. That front will weaken and wash out tomorrow night south of I-70. Another faster moving front slides northwest to southeast across the state Thursday bringing more storms.

Behind that front high pressure will build into the region bringing us a dry Friday and weekend.

Have A Great Tuesday!

-Bob