Warm today, foggy morning and a few isolated pop-ups later

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Patchy thick fog early, partly cloudy, chance of p.m. pop-ups.High 84

Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild. Low 65

Thursday: Mostly sunny, pleasant, slight risk of pop-ups. High 82

Friday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. 83(62)

Saturday: Partly cloudy, chance of afternoon showers and storms. 88(66)





FORECAST DISCUSSION:

There isn’t any rain on Live VIPIR Radar this morning, but there is plenty of moisture in the air. That is resulting in areas of thick to patchy fog especially outside the outer belt… so far. Regional temps are in the upper 60s to around 70 and it is very muggy.

Skies will be a mix of sun and clouds. Once the fog lifts it will start to warm up pretty quickly. Temps will rise into the 80-degree range by Noon and into the mid-80s this afternoon. A few pop-ups will develop as we go through the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Tonight’s lows will be in the mid-upper 60s.



Tomorrow won’t be quite as warm but it will still be pretty humid with a slight chance of afternoon and evening pop-ups. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday will be dry and pleasant with plenty of sunshine. The weekend will be hot and humid with highs around 90 with a chance of scattered storms Saturday afternoon.

Happy Hump Day!

-Bob