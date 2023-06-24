WEATHER ALERT DAY SUNDAY

Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of central Ohio in an “enhanced risk” of severe weather Sunday evening (Level 3 out of 5), which includes the threat of damaging winds, hail, and an isolated tornado.

NOAA/Storm Prediction Center

A few stray showers developed this evening and then faded after sunset. Temperatures rebounded into the seasonal low 80s. Skies will partially clear tonight, with morning readings in the mid-60s.

Clouds and a weakening band of showers will push east Sunday morning across the southern part of the state. Some sunshine will develop through the afternoon, leading to a very warm, sticky summer day.

Low pressure will track across the Upper Midwest Sunday night, with a trailing cold front that will spark a line of showers and gusty storms, arriving in central Ohio a little after sunset, with some downpours and frequent lightning, and a risk of damaging winds.

Showers will develop again Monday afternoon, as low pressure spins over the Great Lakes, with temperatures cooling off to the mid-70s. More showers are likely on Tuesday as the low meanders over the region.

Skies will clear later midweek, with readings warming back up to seasonal levels. in the low to mid-80s. Showers and storms will likely on Friday.

Forecast

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 66

Sunday: Mix clouds and sun, sticky, evening storms. High 86

Monday: Showers, rumbles p.m. High 76 (67)

Tuesday: Showers, cooler. High 70 (62)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 75 (58)

Thursday: Sunny, seasonable. High 81 (58)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. High 83 (62)