Warm, sticky with widely scattered storms

The combination of daytime heating, lingering humidity and a couple of weak surface boundaries in northern and western Ohio will be conducive to pop-up afternoon and evening showers and storms, primarily northwest of the I-71 corridor.

Upper energy will also cross the region, adding additional lift to the unstable air. Most of the activity will die down around sunset and remain widely scattered.

A few storms could become strong enough to produce strong winds and hail northwest of Columbus, and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., has placed that region under a marginal risk for severe weather late Wednesday.

A few isolated showers could develop Thursday and Friday, but expect mainly dry conditions heading into the weekend, with slightly cooler temperatures (low 80s)

The weekend will bring a return to humid weather in a southwesterly flow ahead of slow-moving cold front that will likely trigger some late day storms Saturday.

Today: Times of clouds and sun, warm, humid, late storm in spots. High 85

Tonight: Evening shower or storm, then partly cloudy, light fog. Low 67

Thursday: Partly sunny, isolated shower. High 84

Friday: Sunny. High 83 (63)

Saturday: Partly sunny, late storm west. High 87 (66)

Sunday: Partly sunny, warm, humid. High 88 (69)