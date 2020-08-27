Warm, sticky with pop-up storms

Another day with a mix of sun and clouds, muggy, isolated showers and storms. A broken band of rain and thunder could overspread central Ohio midday along a lifting boundary, and then skies will turn partly sunny again, with muggy conditions the rest of the day.

A piece of energy left over from Marco will provide the lift for today’s scattered storms in a muggy environment, topping the heat dome over the Midwest and riding east. Greater cloud cover will hold afternoon temperatures to the mid-80s after a couple of scorching days.

Tomorrow a disturbance in the northern stream will interact with a cold front to generate some rain and thunder that will be widespread Friday. Then comes the remnant circulation of Laura moving through Kentucky Friday night and early Saturday, which will be intercepted by the cold front to provide beneficial rainfall.

The remainder of the weekend looks great, with high pressure building in Saturday night and Sunday, providing fair skies, cooler temperatures and much lower humidity. The next chance for showers will come on Tuesday.

HURRICANE LAURA

Hurricane Laura made landfall shortly before 2 a.m. near Cameron, Louisiana, barreling onshore with 150 mph as a massive Category 4 hurricane. The storm passed over Lake Charles, with a wind gust to 132 mph. The hurricane will weaken as it moves north through Louisiana into Arkansas tonight, dumping 10 to 15 inches of rain, causing flooding in addition to damage caused by the storm surge.

FORECAST

Thursday: Partly sunny, warm, sticky, scattered storms. High 87

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, passing shower. Low 72

Friday: Mostly cloudy, numerous showers, storms. High 86

Saturday: Rain a.m., cooler. High 80 (68)

Sunday: Sunny, pleasant. High 77 (57)

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 79 (56)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, storms. High 79 (62)

Wednesday: Few showers, some clearing. High 82 (61)