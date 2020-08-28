Warm, sticky with late-day rain and storms

Hurricane Laura made landfall shortly before 2 a.m. ET near Cameron, Louisiana, Thursday, before barreling onshore with 150 mph as a massive Category 4 hurricane. The storm passed over Lake Charles, with a wind gust to 134 mph. The extreme winds peeled off roofs and caused significant structural damage in southwestern Louisiana, and widespread flooding.

Tropical Depression Laura is over northeastern Arkansas and will curve northeast into Kentucky, spreading tropical moisture northward across the Ohio Valley Friday into early Saturday, before exiting over the Appalachians and off the Mid-Atlantic coast over the weekend.

Another muggy, day with isolated showers and storms. A broken band of rain and thunder will develop along a boundary across northern Ohio, with the sky turning partly sunny in the afternoon.

A disturbance in the northern stream will interact with a cold front to generate some rain and thunder that will be widespread later today. Then comes the remnant circulation of Laura Friday night and early Saturday, which will be intercepted by a cold front sinking southeast to provide beneficial rainfall.

The remainder of the weekend looks great, with high pressure building in Saturday night and Sunday, providing fair skies, cooler temperatures and much lower humidity. The next chance for showers will come on Tuesday and Wednesday.

FORECAST

Friday: Mostly cloudy, muggy, showers, storms. High 86 Tonight: Showers, storms. Low 70

Saturday: Showers, storm, some clearing p.m. High 82

Sunday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High 78 (57)

Monday: Partly sunny. High 80 (58)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, storms. High 81 (65)

Wednesday: Showers, storm, some sun. High 83 (63) Thursday: Partly sunny, pop-ups. High 83 (66)