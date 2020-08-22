Warm, sticky weekend with pop-up storms

High pressure in the Southeast will direct more humid air into the Ohio Valley through early next week. A weakening low-pressure area in the Gulf States will lift to the Tennessee Valley, which will trigger bands of rain and thunderstorms across mostly the southeastern half of Ohio the next few days, primarily during the warmer part of the day.

High temperatures will reach the mid-80s, with higher readings in northwest Ohio, where there will be more sunshine. Nighttime lows will only dip into the upper 60s.

A weak cold front will approach from the northwest early in the week and stall out north of Ohio. Little will change through the week, weather-wise, as our attention turns to two tropical systems that will make landfall along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday: Increasing clouds, scattered showers, storms. High 86
Tonight: Spotty showers early, sticky. Low 68
Sunday: Clouds, muggy, few showers, storms. High 84 (68)
Monday: Mix clouds and sun, stray storm, High 86 (69)
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 90 (68)
Wednesday: Mainly sunny, hot. High 90 (69)
Thursday: Partly sunny, isolated storm. High 88 (71)
Friday: Cloudy, showers, storms. High 85 (70)
Saturday: Partly sunny, storm. High 84 (67)

