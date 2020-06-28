Warm, sticky weather brings scattered storms, mainly in southern Ohio

A weak cold front will settle south across Ohio, triggering isolated showers and storms in a muggy environment. The front will push farther south early in the week, where the focus for storms will shift in a northwest-southeast band from central Indiana to northern Kentucky.

The weather will be heating up through the week, with scattered late day storms returning Tuesday. High pressure over Lower Michigan will drift east, pumping up heat and humidity through next weekend, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Forecast

Sunday: Clouds, humid, pop-up storms. High 84 Tonight: Evening shower, clouds break. Low 67

Monday: More sunshine, warm, sticky. High 88

Tuesday: Partly sunny, pop-up storms. High 87 (66)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very warm. High 88 (66)

Thursday: Sunny, hot. High 90 (68)

Friday: Hot, humid. High 90 (69) Saturday: Hot, humid. High 90 (70)