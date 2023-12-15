QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase, not as cold, low 29

Saturday: Partly sunny, still mild, high 54

Sunday: Rain likely, high 49

Monday: Cold rain early, wet snow showers, turning windy, falling temps, high 38

Tuesday: Clearing, colder, high 33

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been a very beautiful day today with plenty of sunshine and temps that ran about a dozen above normal in the low to mid 50s. Tonight expect clouds to increase slowly from the west, with light breeze out of the east, temps will fall back into the upper 20s to near 30 to start Saturday.

Saturday expect mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon with temps still climbing back into the lower to middle 50s. We will enjoy a much warmer night Saturday night with rain returning ahead of daybreak and lows in the lower 40s. We will climb back to the upper 40s on Sunday with rain on and off through the morning, and afternoon rains in the east closer to a low that will ride up the east coast.

We will watch this system pull away, and drive down much colder air into our area on Monday. Temps will start in the lower 40s early on Monday, and drop to the upper 30s by daybreak, and eventually the lower 30s by sunset. This means moisture will start as cold rain showers, mostly light in the morning, but cold rain showers will transition to wet snow showers by midday with some light accumulating snow (mainly in grassy areas) by late Monday.

Tuesday will start off colder with temps in the lower 20s, with clearing skies, temps will only climb to the lower 30s during the afternoon. Expect more sunshine on Wednesday with highs in the middle 40s. Clouds will increase on Thursday and Friday with highs in the middle 40s.

-Dave