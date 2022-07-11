QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly clear, low 65

Today: Mostly sunny, high 89

Tonight: Clouds increase ahead of showers late, low 70

Tuesday: Scat’d PM Storms, hot, high 85

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 84

Thursday: Sunny & mild, high 83

Friday: Sunny, seasonal, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

Warmer and more humid conditions return for the start of the workweek ahead of the next chance for showers.

As high pressure moves to the east today, the wind will start to shift out of the southwest. As a result temperatures will keep climbing near 90 degrees both Monday and Tuesday. Humidity will also increase Tuesday ahead of a cold front which will build to the northwest.

As the front moves into the area Tuesday afternoon, we’ll see the return of showers and thunderstorms. We’ll watch the timing of these storms closely as the front comes toward the area and could trigger some stronger storms.

Behind the front, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and mild conditions for the end of the week. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will all start in the low to mid 60s then warm to the mid 80s under a sunny to mostly sunny sky.

Have a great day!

-Liz