Warm Saturday in central Ohio brings risk of damaging winds with a few storms

A warm front lifted north allowing the clouds will thin out and temperatures soared into the 70s. Scattered strong to severe storms are popping up, and a few could become severe with damaging winds and hail.

Low pressure in the central Plains will move to northern Michigan early Sunday. A trailing cold front will cross Ohio after midnight with a few bandsof gusty showers and storms late tonight, and a continuing risk of damaging wind gusts through early Sunday morning.

Strong winds will prevail Sunday behind the front approaching 40 mph before diminishing. After some early showers, skies will clear in the afternoon.

Dry weather and seasonable temperatures will mark the beginning of the week. A southern disturbance will brush the Ohio Valley on Tuesday, with rain stayingsouth of central Ohio. Another opportunity of rain will come with a series of systems moving across the Southern states, coupled with cooler weather.

Saturday: Cloudy, breezy, humid, scattered strong storms. High 77

Tonight: Cloudy, humid, showers, storms. Low 64

Sunday: Showers early, becoming windy, some sun p.m. High 66

Monday: Partly sunny, breezy, cooler. High 49 (43)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 48 (35)

Wednesday: Clouds linger, few showers. High 50 (37)

Thursday: Few showers. High 53 (38)

Friday: Showers a.m., clearing. High 50 (34)