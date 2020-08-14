Warm, muggy weekend will bring pop-up storms

Flash Flood Watch Southwest Half of Ohio

A frontal boundary draped near the Ohio River has been the focus for widely scattered storms that have stayed well to our south recently, but will begin to pivot north, as a trough of low pressure aligned southeast to northwest.

A southwesterly flow of muggy air ahead of a slow-moving mid-level low will bring a better chance for afternoon showers and storms late Friday and on/off into the weekend. A wave will track a little south of the Ohio River, providing some additional lift for pockets of heavy rain that could result in flash flooding in southern Ohio.

A cold front will cross the state Sunday afternoon, with a final band of scattered showers and storms, before drier air filters in late in the weekend.



A northwesterly flow of comfortable Canadian air will represent a pleasant pattern change early next week.

Forecast

Friday: Clouds sticky, scattered storms. High 87

Tonight: Muggy, occasional rain and storms. Low 71

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms likely. High 84

Sunday: Partly sunny, shower or storm p.m.. High 83 (65)

Monday: Sunny, less humid. High 82 (62)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High 79 (58)

Wednesday: Sunny. High 81 (56)

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 84 (58)