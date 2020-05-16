Warm, muggy weekend, but plenty of dry periods

A cold front will stall south of the Ohio River, where the focus of scattered showers and a few storms will stay on Saturday. As low pressure develops over the upper Mississippi Valley later in the weekend, the front will lift north, accompanied by occasional showers and storms tonight and Sunday, but with plenty of dry hours for outdoor activities.

Highs will range into the mid-70s Saturday with cloudiness and a light northeast flow. In the warm sector Sunday and a light southerly flow, temperatures will surge into the low to mid-80s, making it feel like a summer day.

Low pressure will track across Lower Michigan Sunday night, pushing a cold front southeast across the state, with rain and embedded storms, some heavy, lingering on Monday morning.

Cooler air will follow behind the departing storm, but the upper low will meander over the central Appalachians for a few days, prolonging the coverage of clouds and scattered showers. Highs will drop back to below seasonal levels, mainly in the low to mid-60s early in the week.

Forecast

Saturday: Mix of clouds and sun, showers south. High 77 Tonight: Clouds thicken, scattered showers late. Low 63 Sunday: Partly sunny, summerlike, stray storm p.m., rain and storms overnight. High 83 Monday: Cloudy, cooler, showers. High 68, falling to low 60s Tuesday: Cloudy, cool, showers. High 60 (54) Wednesday: Partly sunny, showers develop. High 65 (52) Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers p.m. High 72 (54) Friday: Partly cloudy. High 76 (55)