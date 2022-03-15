QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 41

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 68

Thursday: Clouds increase, high 70

Friday: Showers early, pm rain likely

Saturday: Morning showers, cooler, high 50

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

After a nice afternoon today, where temps were running about 10-15 degrees above normal this afternoon. We will see partly cloudy skies with light to calm conditions in the wind department overnight and lows around 40. Expect more sunshine on Wednesday with highs back into the upper 60s, well above normal.

We will see more sunshine on Thursday morning with clouds later in the day with highs close to 70. Clouds will thicken up overnight, this will keep temps near 50 to start the day on Friday. Friday a few light showers will be possible early in the day, but rain chances will increase through the day as the front pushes towards our area. Highs will still be in the lower 60s.

We will see temps remain in the middle 40s on Friday overnight and Saturday showers will be around in the morning, with temps slowly climbing to around 50 in the afternoon with a more seasonal breeze to close out the last full day of winter.

Sunday Spring officially starts in the late morning, with temps pushing back to around 60 in the afternoon with clearing skies. Sunshine will be around most of the day on Monday with clouds returning later in the day with highs in the middle 60s. Rain chances will ramp up on Tuesday with highs around 60.

-Dave