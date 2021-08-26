Warm, humid morning with patchy fog; hot, humid afternoon with scattered storms

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, humid, chance of showers and storms. High 90

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers and storms. Low 72

Friday: Muggy, on/off showers and storms. High 89

Saturday: Mostly sunny, scattered p.m. storms. High 90 (72)

Sunday: Partly cloudy, scattered p.m. showers and storms. High 88 (71)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

Strong storms with heavy downpours kept our high temperature out of the 90s yesterday. That meant no 100 degree heat index in Columbus. Only a few isolated spots had heat indices as high as the mid-90s.

Patchy dense fog may slow down your commute this morning. Visibility is a mile or less in many locations. Give yourself extra time, stopping distamce and use your low beam headlights.

Today with an upper level disturbance we can expect more showers and thunderstorms. Isolated, strong to severe, storms will be possible again. Afternoon highs will be dependent on how late convection develops. Like yesterday the rain could hold temperatures and heat indices down. Locations where showers and storms hold off will have the best chances for 90-degree temperatures and heat indices near 100.

There will be more on and off showers and storms tomorrow. An upper level ridge over the eastern U.S. including Central Ohio will expand towards the Great Lakes. Surface level high pressure associated with the ridge will limit our weekend rain chances somewhat.

A rainy front Monday/Monday night will leave us somewhat cooler air Tuesday.

Stay Cool & Dry,

-Bob