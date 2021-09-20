Warm, humid day with fall-like weather on the way

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST



Today: Mostly cloudy, humid, slight chance of p.m. showers. High 83

Tonight: Slight chance of showers, storms, showers late. Low 68

Tuesday: Showers likely, then rain, possibly thunderstorms. High 77

Wednesday: More showers, cooler. High 65 (60)

Thursday: Partly sunny, sprinkle possible, very cool. High 62 (51)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

Warm moist air from the south is moving into the Ohio Valley this morning. Showers, west of Central Ohio, are also moving our way. That means a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Today will be another humid day with highs in the low 80s though it will be cooler to the west.

There will be a better chance of showers tonight. The temperature will dip into the humid upper 60s by tomorrow morning.

A cold front will cross west to east across the Ohio Valley tomorrow and, just in time for the first day of Autumn, Wednesday. It will bring more showers and possibly heavy rain with some embedded thunderstorms tomorrow night and Wednesday. Localized flooding will be possible. Tuesday’s high will be in the mid-70s. With a cooler northwest breeze Wednesday and Thursday’s highs will only be in the low to mid-60s.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. High pressure will dominate the weather Friday and this weekend so rain chances as of now seem very slight.

Friday morning will be clear and the coldest this week with lows in the 40s. Weekend highs will be around 70. Lows will be near 50.

Have A Great Monday!!!

-Bob