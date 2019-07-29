Warm, Humid Day; Chance of Isolated Storms

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Becoming partly cloudy, breezy, slight chance of pop-ups.High 88

Tonight: Showers, chance of thunderstorms. Low 68

Tuesday: Showers, thunderstorms possible, warm. High 83

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, slight chance of pop-ups. 84(67)

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm. 86(64)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Skies will be mostly sunny this morning, turning partly cloudy into the afternoon for NBC4 Family Discount Day at the Ohio State Fair. Isolated, pre-frontal pop-ups or scattered showers and storms may develop ahead of an approaching cold front especially around peak heating. It will be breezy, warm and humid. Highs will be near 90. Heat indices will be in the low 90s.

The cold front will move into the northwestern corner of the state tonight and that is where it appears to stall. Showers and thunderstorms will be most likely in western Ohio but that doesn’t mean they can be ruled out in the I-71 corridor. They will tend to die down with the loss of daytime heat. Lows will be in the low to mid-70s. It will be humid.

The front will slowly move into southeastern Ohio but it will take until about Wednesday morning. In the meantime we can expect on/off showers and a chance of thunderstorms Tuesday and Tuesday night. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s. Lows will be in the mid to upper-60s.

Sprawling high pressure building into the region from the Great Lakes will usher in a calm weather pattern for the second half of the week.



Have A Great Day.

-Bob