Warm holiday weekend, few showers Sunday

The holiday weekend is off to a fine start with a mix of clouds and sun, and seasonably warm temperatures in the low 80s.

High pressure east of the region is bringing a light southerly flow, with a little more humidity. A weak cold front dropping southeast could spark an isolated shower south of I-70, but the weather looks quiet for Football Friday Night.

Game-day Saturday will feature periods of sun and clouds and light winds as the front sags south of the Ohio River. Game-time temperatures will be in the upper 70s, rising into the low 80s.

The weather will be more active on Sunday as a disturbance ripples across Ohio in the afternoon. A return flow from the south will generate an area of showers and embedded during the midday, pushing south later in the afternoon.

The Labor Day forecast looks to be warm with partly sunny skies and only a slight risk of an afternoon pop-up shower. A cold front will approach the region later on Tuesday, with scattered showers and a few storms developing in a muggy air mass.

After the front passes midweek, the weather will turn pleasant again to welcome the first week of September.

Forecast

Tonight: Some cloudiness, stray shower south, milder. Low 64

Saturday: Morning clouds, then more sun. High 80

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, storm. High 82

Monday: Partly cloudy, warmer. High 85 (66)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm and sticky, late storm in spots. High 87 (63)

Wednesday: Clouds a.m., clearing. High 81 (67)

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High 77 (56)