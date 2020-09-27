Warm finish to September, fall around the corner

We have enjoyed a beautiful late summer weekend with a mix of clouds and sun, as shallow moisture arrives from the south, but not enough to spark showers.

Southwesterly winds behind high pressure over the southern Appalachians and low pressure over northern Michigan provided another day of above-normal warmth for early fall.

Holiday sunset this evening for Yom Kippur is 7:19 p.m.

A cold front moving across northern Indiana into northwest Ohio will provide the lift for showers and a few storms Monday afternoon and evening, as some moisture arrives. Temperatures will peak just after midday in the upper 70s, then tumble into the low 60s by evening as the rain tapers off.

A series of upper-level disturbances will bring a succession of cold fronts through Ohio, lowering temperatures into the mid-60s for daytime highs, along with crisp nights. A stronger surge of chilly air at the end of week will bring frost in many areas next weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, breezy. High 77 Tonight: Clouds, breezy and mild. Low 62

Monday: Cloudy, breezy, showers, storms p.m. High 78

Tuesday: Gradual clearing, cooler. High 67 (53)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, breezy. High 67 (49)

Thursday: Partly cloudy, crisp. High 63 (45)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, cool, showers. High 57 (41) Saturday: Partly cloudy, quite cool. High 55 (35)

Have a good evening! -Ben