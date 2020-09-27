Warm end to the weekend ahead of cooler temps and rain

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly clear, low around 60

Today: Partly cloudy, high 82

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 60

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scat’d rain showers, high 75

Tuesday: Rain showers and clouds, high 64

Wednesday: Partly sunny, high 66

Thursday: Partly sunny and cool, high 63

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

More warm weather and sunshine are in the forecast for the end of the weekend. But, rain showers and much cooler weather move in for the week.

Early this morning, we have a few clouds, otherwise a mostly clear sky. Thanks to a southerly breeze though, we’re waking up on the warm side again today with temperatures in the 60s.

Like yesterday, we’ll see a few clouds come and go, but a mostly sunny sky paired with this southerly breeze will keep temperatures above normal all day long. Highs today will climb into the mid 80s, which is just a degree or two warmer than yesterday, and about 10 degrees warmer than average for this time of year.

Tonight, our focus will shift to a cold front moving toward the area. It looks like we’ll stay dry through the evening, but a few more clouds will build in.

By early Monday morning, rain showers will start to fill in from northwest to southeast along the front. Like you can probably guess from the name, this will also be the start of much cooler temperatures in the area. Highs on Monday will climb to the mid 70s in the afternoon, then drop to the mid 50s overnight, which is right in line with average.

This is just the first in a series of short waves that will come through. Because of this, we will see more chances for rain on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures during this time will start to slide to below normal for this time of year, only reaching highs in the mid 60s after starting with lows in the mid 40s.

It looks like the chance for showers will wrap up by Friday and Saturday, but the chill in the air will stick around as lows bottom out in the low to mid 40s and highs struggle to rebound to 60 degrees.

Have a great day!

-Liz