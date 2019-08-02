Warm, dry weekend

The weekend looks perfect for the Ohio State Fair, Dublin Irish Festival, Pelotonia Ride Weekend, and all of your outdoor plans!

High pressure over the Great Lakes will maintain a drier northwesterly flow of air through the weekend. Despite warm temperatures, the humidity will make if feel more comfortable compared to recent days.

An isolated shower could develop in southeastern Ohio along an old boundary near the Appalachians, but coverage will be spotty at best during the heat of the day.

The next opportunity for organized showers and storms will come with a cold front late Tuesday and Wednesday.

FORECAST

Friday: Lots of sun, warm, dry. High 86

Tonight: Clear, pleasant. Low 65

Saturday: Sunny. High 86

Sunday: Sunny. High 86 (65)

Monday: Mostly sunny, little warmer. High 88 (66)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, more humid, late storm. High 87 (67)

Wednesday: Scattered showers, storms. High 84 (68)