Warm, bright weekend

Good Saturday!

High pressure southeast of the region will bring warm air and a gradual increase in humidity in a light southerly flow. Some high clouds will mix puffy cumulus, aided by heating and a weak impulse this evening. Although an isolated shower is possible with the added moisture, dry conditions were prevail into Monday for the most part.

A disturbance will bring more clouds on Monday and a few late storms, primarily in the northwest. As a cold front sags south and stalls Tuesday, showers and storms will be more numerous in a muggy air mass.

Drier and more comfortable conditions will follow later next week, similar to the pattern we enjoyed this week.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, little warmer. High 87

Tonight: Patchy clouds. Low 68

Sunday: Mainly sunny, warm and sticky. High 88

Monday: Partly sunny, hot, humid, late storm. High 89 (70)

Tuesday: Scattered showers, storms. High 85 (70)

Wednesday: Showers south, clearing. High 85 (67)

Thursday: Sunny. High 84 (64)

Friday: Sunny. High 86 (64)

Have a great weekend! -Ben