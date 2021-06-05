Warm and sunny weekend ahead

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Clear sky, low 60-65

Today: Mostly sunny, high 88

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 64

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 90

Monday: Partly cloudy, scat’d pm storms, high 87

Tuesday: Mixed clouds, pm rain & storms, high 85

Tuesday: Showers & afternoon thunderstorms, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

Warm and sunny weather will dominate the forecast this weekend.

It’s already a warm start to the day with early morning lows in the 60s. Thanks to high pressure in charge this weekend, we’ll see sunshine, a southerly wind and a big boost in temperature. Today, highs will climb to the upper 80s, which is almost 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky as lows fall to the mid 60s, which is about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Tomorrow, sunshine will bring in another fast warmup. Highs will top off around 90 degrees, which is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year and 5 degrees shy of a record.

High pressure will break down at the start of the workweek. This will make room for a disturbance to move in from the south. Almost every day this upcoming week, we will be watching for a chance for showers and afternoon thunderstorms as highs climb to the mid 80s.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz