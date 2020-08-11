Warm and humid, scattered storms this week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, humid, isolated pop-ups late. High 87

Tonight: Scattered storms ending, muggy. Low 69

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, humid, afternoon storms. High 88

Thursday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. 68/87

Friday: Showers, chance of storms, sticky. 70/88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A weak cold front will creep slowly from north to south across the state today. Along with low level moisture and diurnal instability some scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon and evening. It will be partly sunny and humid enough that the high temperature in the upper-80s will feel like the low-to-mid 90s.

Scattered showers and storm will taper by midnight thanks to weak high pressure. Low temperatures will be in the 70-degree range on another muggy morning.

The weather will be unsettled with several disturbances and a frontal boundary that will stay close enough to help generate storms off and on this week. The high temperatures will generally be in the upper-80s. Expect pretty muggy nights with low temperatures near 70.

Have a Wonderful Day!

-Bob