Warm and breezy today, cooler weekend with chances of showers

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

This Morning: Partly cloudy, breezy and cool. Temp around 50

Today: Partly cloudy, windy and warm. High 63

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of showers late. Low 44

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of rain. High 53

Sunday: On/Off Rain, breezy and cool. 40/51

Monday: Mostly sunny, brisk. 36/47

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, breezy. 28/49

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

It’s still going to be windy but it is also pretty mild this morning. The winds are southwest at 10-15 and we’ll get some gusts at 25-30 mid-morning to early afternoon. The sky will go from sunny this morning to partly cloudy. The high temperature will be about ten degrees above normal, around 60-65.

Tonight the winds will finally die down and skies will go from partly to mostly cloudy as a weak cold front crosses the region after midnight. Though the front will be essentially dry, there could be spotty or isolated raindrops especially in southern Ohio. The temperature will still only drop into the mid-40s.

In its wake that front will leave it much cooler in the Buckeye State. Tomorrow will come with a slight chance of sprinkles or light showers. The high will be closer to normal in the low 50s.

Tomorrow night that boundary with lift back into Ohio as a warm front. That will mean a chance of showers then and more substantial rain Sunday. Sunday’s high will only be near 60.

After that we will get dry weather with highs between 45 and 50 until Wednesday. Wednesday will be windy with rain showers. The rain will move out Wednesday night leaving Thanksgiving Day dry and cool. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low to mid-50s.

Happy Friday and Weekend!!

-Bob