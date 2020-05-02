Warm and breezy day, showers and a chance of severe storms tonight

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, breezy and warm. High 74

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, breezy. Low 59

Sunday: Showers, mainly south, cloudy and cooler. High 68

Monday: Sunshine returns. High 66

Tuesday: Cloudy, showers p.m. High 64

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

This evening and tonight parts of northwest and north central Ohio are under a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms with isolated damaging winds and a slight risk of hail.

Today: Skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy today but with a southerly breeze which will allow us to warm up into the same range as yesterday. The high will reach into the low to mid 70s

Tonight a cold front will move from north to south across the region bringing rain and thunderstorms. There will be a marginal risk of storms that produce damaging winds, large hail and isolated flooding. Tonight’s low will be around 60.

We will start tomorrow with showers and possibly thunderstorms. It looks like most of the rain will shift to south of the I-70 corridor. It will be cooler with a high in the mid-60s.

Monday high pressure returns and so does sunshine but only temporarily. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with showers developing. Then we will have a familiar pattern for the first full week of May, on and off showers and highs in the 60s.

Enjoy Your Saturday!!!

-Bob