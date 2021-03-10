Warm and blustery today with rain on the way to end the week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Increasing clouds, warm and blustery. High 68

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy, late shower possible. Low 55

Thursday: PM Showers, windy and warm. High 66

Friday: AM showers, mostly cloudy, mild. High 58 (48)

Saturday: Partly cloudy and cooler. High 47 (35)

Sunday: Sunny, breezy and mild. High 50(30)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Surface high pressure centered over the Carolinas is keeping the Ohio Valley dry today. The southwesterly flow coming into the region will keep bringing in warm enough air for statewide highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. It will be breezy with southwest winds at 15-25 miles per hour winds and gusts of 30-40 in Central Ohio. And though it is dry enough to be concerned about fire danger on the surface, there will be enough moisture overhead for skies to be partly cloudy with high cirrus clouds.

A cold front will lumber towards the region from the northwest tonight. There will be a chance of light and scattered showers after midnight. Low temperatures will be in the mid-50s, warmer than the average highs.

The slow-moving front will sink into the region tomorrow bringing more gusty winds and a chance for showers with it. Wind gusts will be between 30 and 40 mph will be possible. High temperatures will reach the mid-upper 60s with the highest southeast. By Friday morning there is still a chance of showers though most of the rain will be moving south. Behind the front cooler and drier air will move in for the weekend with the front south of central Ohio.

Have A Great Day!!

-Bob