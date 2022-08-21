COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple rounds of storms that blew through central Ohio gave the area a quintessential display of summer storm activity: heavy rain, pockets of damaging winds, and most spectacularly, lightning.

Parts of the area received locally 1 to 3 inches of rain in clusters of storms both Saturday and Sunday that peaked in the late afternoon with maximum daytime heating.

Sunday’s storms blew down trees in Powell, likely a downburst, or straight-line winds. Flooding occurred in Marion Saturday afteer 3.45 inches of rain swamped the city. Portions of the Hocking Hills in southeastern Ohio received more than 3 inches of rain Sunday

NBC4 viewers shared video of that spectacular cloud-to-ground lightning caught on camera over the weekend.

July and August are the peak lightning months because storms are generally taller in a warmer and steamy atmosphere, allowing ice crystals to interact with droplets to produce electric charge that builds up and culmiinates in a lightning stroke or discharge.

Check out those moments in the video player above.