Very warm work week, rain and cold front slowly move in

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing skies, patchy fog north, low 66

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies, high 88

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 82

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 80

Saturday: More clouds, storms later, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a very warm day today with temps that have been running about a half dozen plus above normal for this time of the year. The frontal boundary that had all the rain and storms associated with is last night is to our north now, and will keep warm air in our forecast.

Skies should clear tonight with a few more more clouds north early. Some patchy dense fog could form overnight tonight with the ground is still quite wet from last night, plus high humidity, and low to no wind. Expect lows to drop to the middle to lower 60s overnight.

Wednesday is going to be a very warm day again with highs back into the upper 80s with a good deal of sunshine. Expect that we will have high humidity again during the day again. This will make the feels like temps as high as the low 90s during the day.

On Thursday that frontal boundary will slowly sag south of our area, and this will give us more clouds on Thursday, and a cooler, drier, northwest flow. Expect temps to drop to the lower 80s on Thursday

Friday will start more seasonal near 60 and will climb back to normal near 80 in the afternoon with lots of sunshine. More clouds will return Friday night and temps will stay in the lower 60s. Saturday will see more storms later in the day with highs in the middle 80s.

A cold front will work through our area Saturday night and into early Sunday. Sunday’s highs will remain near normal in the lower 80s. Cooler and drier air will move in Sunday night and into early next work week. We will see temps back in the upper 70s on Monday and the upper 70s again on Tuesday.

-Dave