Very warm weather right through the weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, warm. High 85

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 62

Friday: Sunshine, warm afternoon. High: 87

Saturday: Partly cloudy, warm. High 86 (63)

Sunday: Partly cloudy, humid, PM pop-ups. High 87 (65)

Monday: Partly sunny, humid, scattered showers and storms. High 85 (66)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The mid and upper level ridge which was centered over northern Virginia yesterday has migrated west this morning. By this afternoon the lower Ohio Valley will be in the bullseye. Surface high pressure will also encompass the Buckeye State today. This set-up will limit the possibility of any rain, even pop-ups, and help pump temperatures up well above normal.

Today will be mostly sunny and warmer. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s in Central Ohio. Tonight’s lows will be in the low to mid-60s.

By tomorrow afternoon the combination of high pressure in the east and Midwest combined with low pressure to the west and another low over the Atlantic will pretty much lock Central Ohio into this dry and warm pattern under high pressure through the weekend.

Sunday will be more humid with a chance of pop-ups as the high slowly shifts further southwest. Monday and Tuesday will be in a summer-like pattern, warm with afternoon thunderstorms. Low pressure and a front, from the west, will bring potentially stronger storms Wednesday.

Happy Thursday!!

-Bob