Very warm today, wet weather on the way

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Sunny, humid, hot afternoon. High 89

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, humid. Low 71

Friday: Mostly cloudy, chance of storms, sticky. High 87

Saturday: Afternoon rain and storms. High 85

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, few storms. High 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Thanks to high pressure and drier air today is going to be a very nice summer day. It will be hot this afternoon but only moderately humid. Ambient temperatures range from the low 60s to around 70. It’s 70 in Columbus. Dewpoint temperatures have dropped into the upper-50s to mid-60s and they won’t get a lot higher during the day so it will feel less humid. Today’s high will be in the upper 80s

Tonight it will become mostly cloudy by daybreak. It will be a bit more humid with a low temperature around 70.

There will be a chance of storms tomorrow especially in the afternoon and evening and a better chance this weekend. Saturday looks like our best shot of getting some beneficial rain, with as much as three-quarters of an inch possible. A front will cross the region Monday and bring drier and cooler air in time for next week.

Enjoy Your Thursday!!

-Bob