Very warm today, wet and windy tomorrow

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

This Morning: Partly cloudy, chilly. Temperatures in the 30s

Today: Partly sunny, breezy and mild. High 58

Tonight: Increasing clouds, chance of showers late. Low 45

Saturday: Showers likely, windy and mild. High 56

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. 37/42

Monday: Partly cloudy to sunny, chilly. 27/38

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. 24/39

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

It’s partly cloudy and mild with a southwesterly surface breeze. There are a few pockets of patchy fog again this morning. It isn’t as cold as yesterday morning though. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s in Columbus with a range of the upper-20s to low 40s in Central Ohio. Lack of thick cloud cover will allow today to be even warmer than yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 50s, even 60s south.

Tonight will be increasingly cloudy as low pressure moves into the region from the southwest. Though chances of rain will increase ahead of the low, showers will likely hold off overnight. Temperatures dip down into the mid-40s.

Low pressure will track north of Lake Erie while the associated cold front crosses the state. Precipitation will spread across Ohio from the west with that front before beginning to taper off late afternoon and evening. It will be windy with the rain. Winds around 15 mph and gusts to around 30 will be possible. Expect rainfall totals as high as a half-inch. The high temperature will be in the mid-50s.

Colder and drier air arrives behind the front. Sunday morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s with daytime highs only about 5-degrees warmer Sunday afternoon.

Most of next week looks dry and cool with highs a little below average in the upper 30s. There is a slight chance of more rain on Wednesday followed by snow showers Thursday morning.

Happy Friday-Fri-YAY!!

-Bob